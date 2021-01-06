Kilpatrick Townsend Adds High-Profile Partner to Patent Litigation Team in San Francisco

Wes Overson Brings Three Decades of Experience to Firm

SAN FRANCISCO (January 6) – Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton announced today the addition of Wes Overson to the San Francisco office. Mr. Overson will serve as a partner in the firm’s internationally recognized Intellectual Property Department and will be a member of the Patent Litigation Team. He joins from Morrison & Foerster.

“Wes is an outstanding addition to the firm and brings invaluable expertise for clients and colleagues to leverage,” said Wab Kadaba, Chair of Kilpatrick Townsend’s Intellectual Property Department. “He enhances the depth of both our West Coast patent litigation and commercial litigation practices. I have admired Wes’s impressive track record of successes in and outside of the courtroom for years. Speaking for everyone at the firm, we look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Overson, with three decades of experience, focuses his practice on intellectual property and other commercial litigation involving complex issues. He represents a broad range of clients in the technology arena, including suppliers of robotic surgical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, and global positioning system manufacturers.

Mr. Overson is a trial attorney with a proven track record of success, having prevailed in eight patent-related cases that went to trial or arbitration hearing. Most notably he tried the landmark case (Therasense, Inc. v. Beckton, Dickenson and Co.) where he achieved a complete defense victory for the client and established the standard for inequitable conduct before the USPTO. Mr. Overson has also been the first chair in several trade secret and trademark cases and has arbitrated 20+ matters involving contract or license issues. He was recognized as California Attorney of the Year (The Daily Journal CLAY award) for his jury trial win against the Fresno Police Department relating to the shooting of an unarmed man.

“I was seeking a firm that has deep roots in San Francisco and an excellent reputation in intellectual property. Kilpatrick Townsend, with an IP practice stretching back to its beginnings, was founded in San Francisco 160 years ago and is the perfect fit,” said Wes Overson. “The breadth of the firm’s diagnostics, medical device, and high tech expertise complements my practice. I was also looking for a firm with a culture of collegiality and collaboration. Kilpatrick Townsend checked all of those boxes.”

Mr. Overson is a leader. He chaired the Litigation Department in his previous firm’s San Francisco office for over seven years. He was a member of the executive committee of the Litigation Section of the Bar Association of San Francisco. Mr. Overson also

chaired the Bar’s civility committee and currently sits on the advisory board of the Practical Law Company.

Mr. Overson earned his J.D. from the University of California, Hastings and his B.A. from Reed College.