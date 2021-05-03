Law Firm Gender Equality – Ashurst Appoint 14 Partners With Three-Quarters Being Women

The move towards gender equality in law firms continues with the latest announcement from law firm Ashurst

Global law firm Ashurst announces the appointment of 14 partners, with effect from 1 May 2021.

This year over three quarters (78%) of the new partners are female, building on the two thirds who were promoted last year. The new partners are drawn from 10 practices across six offices and by country five are in the UK, four in Australia, two in each of Hong Kong and Singapore and one in Spain.

“Providing extraordinary career opportunities is important to our people, our clients, and to the success of our firm” said Chairman Ben Tidswell. “Our new partners are an outstanding group of talented lawyers with the skills and expertise that will see them play a critical role in the future of both Ashurst, our clients and the legal market. I am delighted to welcome them to the partnership and congratulate them on this achievement.”

“This next generation of diverse leaders reflects the depth and breadth of our expertise across the firm” said Global Managing Partner Paul Jenkins. “I am particularly pleased that more than three quarters of those promoted are women. In addition to this, we are celebrating a group of new leaders with diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds, lived experiences and perspectives who will contribute to growing the depth and richness of our firm. We are seeing significant growth opportunities and client demand in our priority practice areas and industry sectors, with which our new partners are aligned. Their appointments acknowledge the critical contribution each has made to clients and the firm and they will all play a significant role in the future success of our business.”

The firm’s new partners and their principle areas of practice are: