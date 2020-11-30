LawFuel

Corporate law jobs Podcast – How to get the most out of your summer clerkship

Allens Linklaters latest career podcast looks at the summer clerkships and focuses on those seeking a career in corporate law.

We know it can be hard to differentiate one firm from another, particularly when everyone says they ‘do great work with great people’. But what does that mean?

Our podcast, Allens Confidential, aims to answer that question. Hosted by Associate Geneva Sekula and Law Graduate Caitlin Burke, this podcast gives you real insight into what it’s like to work at Allens and provides infomation for those interest in corporate law jobs.

You can listen below or on iTunesSpotify or PodBean.

 

