Law Grad’s Job Rejection Saga Goes Viral When Even Barista Gigs Say “Motion Denied”

Law World’s Entry-Level Crisis
James Harrison’s post-graduation career plan had all the confidence of a first-year associate citing Supreme Court precedent. Then reality delivered a summary judgment.
The 22-year-old University of Lincoln law graduate found himself drowning in rejection notices faster than a BigLaw partner bills hours, with his 2023 diploma proving about as helpful as a pocket dial to opposing counsel. Even coffee shops returned his applications with the legal equivalent of “motion denied.”
“Nine out of 10 people I know didn’t enter a role within nine months of graduating,” Harrison explained, his November Instagram video detailing barista rejection racking up seven million views—more eyeballs than most amicus briefs could ever dream of attracting.
What began as Harrison’s personal setback transformed into social media advocacy, where his candid takes on post-graduate unemployment struck a chord with fellow legal job-market casualties.
The viral confessional received mixed verdicts, with some commenters suggesting his law degree entitled him to nothing, while others filed supportive briefs citing similar experiences.
Harrison’s 15-month job search routine, the usual applications, assessments, video interviews, became more demanding than preparing for the bar. His theory? Degrees are now “overly saturated” in a market where supply dramatically exceeds demand.
“Thousands of people are leaving university with great experience and amazing grades. There are not enough jobs to go round for everyone,” Harrison noted, unintentionally summarizing the legal industry’s ongoing class action against career expectations.
ONS data confirms his anecdotal evidence, showing high-skilled graduate employment dropping from 61.7 percent to 60.4 percent between 2022-2023.
After a job search longer than most appellate processes, Harrison finally secured a paralegal position at a Hull law firm. He continues posting advice for those feeling “lost” in the post-graduate wilderness, encouraging them to “not take rejection personally” and “take it in your stride”—counsel perhaps more valuable than anything learned in Contracts 101.