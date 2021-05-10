Law Schools to Incorporate More Maori in Law Courses

AUT’s newly appointed Interim Dean, Khylee Quince has announced that there will be more Maori content in core law courses.

Quince told online followers that the resolution to require the teaching and assessment of concepts of Te Ao Maori and tikanga Maori in core courses had been passed at the Council of Legal Education.

“Well, my first meeting of the Council of Legal Education was a memorable one. The CLE prescribes the core courses that all schools offering an LLB must deliver – public, criminal, contract, torts, property,” Quince told her Facebook followers.

“This was possible due to the advocacy of our Māori members – especially Natalie Coates, David Green and Maia Wikaira and the Chair Justice Mark Cooper – ngā mihi tino nui ki a koutou e hoa mā.”

Quince said she was particularly moved by the support also received from non-Māori for this proposal.

“I was quite emotional seeing and hearing the very strong support from the non-Māori members of council – from the judiciary, profession and academics, especially Judge Bill Hastings, Justice Gerard van Bohemen, Kathryn Dalziel, Helen Bowie and the NZLSA reps.”

[adrotate banner=”121″