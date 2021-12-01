Lawyer Ranking News – Best Lawyers® Acquired by Abry Partners and Management

AUGUSTA, Ga., November 30, 2021 — Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected purely peer-review™ guide to top talent in the legal profession, announced its acquisition by Boston-based investment firm Abry Partners and Best Lawyers management from private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP).

Under Abry, Best Lawyers will continue to serve as the most reliable indicator of quality and professional excellence within the legal industry. Best Lawyers will maintain the same standards and transparent methodology that have been observed since the company’s founding in 1981. For 40 years Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services with identification of the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties.

“This partnership with Abry is a fantastic opportunity for Best Lawyers,” said Phillip Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. “We are appreciative of the counsel and guidance that Levine Leichtman Capital Partners gave us over the past three years and are looking forward to working with new partners that also share an appreciation for and understanding of our core values. As one of the most experienced private equity firms within media, information and business services, Abry is an excellent fit to support our vision for continued progress and innovation.”

After experiencing exceptional growth and geographic reach during the past four decades, Best Lawyers now completes peer-reviewed surveys in 76 countries and conducts multiple annual rankings such as Best Lawyers, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe which reach more than 19.6 million readers.

“Best Lawyers represents an ideal investment for Abry,” said Nick Scola, Partner at Abry. “Phil and his team have built an amazing company with an industry-leading brand and reputation as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere. We are excited to partner with the team to help accelerate growth and look forward to continuing to invest in the people, technology and resources that will further enhance the company’s product and service offerings.”

The terms of the transaction which closed in late November were not disclosed. Citizens Capital Markets, Inc. functioned as the exclusive financial advisor to Best Lawyers and Levine Leichtman Capital Partners for this transaction. Best Lawyers’ legal advisor was Honigman LLP and Abry was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

# # #

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For four decades, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.

ABOUT ABRY PARTNERS

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information about Abry, please visit www.abry.com.

ABOUT LEVINE LEICHTMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 38-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, business services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP’s global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 22 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $12.7 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $9.0 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.