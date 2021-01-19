Legal Disrupter Arrives In New Zealand to ‘Democratise’ Legal Access

Australian-based ‘legal disrupter’ LegalVision has opened its doors in New Zealand with a plan to do to the local market what it has been doing in Australia.

As we wrote in LawFuel last year, LegalVision began life as a business resource for business owners rather than as a law firm but now has over 350,000 monthly visitors and its so-called ‘digital first’ approach to legal services delivery has seen it assist over 150,000 visitors.

The firm provides another tech-driven move away from the hourly billing model, adopting a membership system for its legal services.

In New Zealand the business went live in January with local GM Taylor Gray (pictured) announcing the “mammoth effort” made by the team to get their website and systems running, including over 300 legal articles and resources “to help demystify and democratise access to legal information”.

The firm uses a ‘LVConnect’ membership programme for $199 plus GST per month to provide unlimited access to legal specialists.

The firm stated in Australia in 2012 as an online legal document service before growing into a legal services business and became an incorporated legal services business in 2014.

In 2019 the firm adopted the membership model with the view towards providing online and direct legal services to members who pay the membership costs, as well as building a network of law firm and general business members who have access to provide and/or receive legal services from the group.