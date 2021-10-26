LegalTech Deal Sees PwC Expand Its NewLaw Offer in Australia

Accounting Giant PwC has bought CXINLAW ( client experience in law) to expand the company’s range of services from in-house legal help to law firms.
CXINLAW was founded in 2014 by founding director Carl White, who now joins PwC as a director. The company specialises in helping law firms, chambers and corporates with transforming their customer experience, leveraging insights from industries such as retail and hospitality.
“Key participants in the legal industry – whether they be law firms or in-house teams – are under more pressure than ever to deliver legal services more effectively and efficiently,” said White in a report in Consultancy.com.
“Our focus is on supporting and guiding clients to build the cutting-edge legal functions of the future, with a focus on providing strategic consulting, technology and outsourcing solutions.”
White started his career as a drama graduate from the University of Manchester who attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, before moving into retail training and later landing a development consultant role at global law firm Ashurst over eight years.
The legaltech development saw the CXINLAW move to Melbourne before the PwC acquisition.
“I’m so excited to bring the work that CXINLAW has undertaken in the legal sector to a new home,” White said. “The opportunity to join such a smart and passionate team is a dream come true. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be working in the legal industry. There are so many developments, innovations and disruptions that create enormous opportunity, for industry professionals and clients alike.”
Situated within its legal services practice and led by former Telstra General Counsel Partner Mick Sheehy, PwC’s NewLaw offering meanwhile launched in Australia in 2019 with a focus on helping in-house legal departments in the public and private sector to navigate tech-driven transformations. In addition, the line offers implementations and a wide-ranging suite of managed legal services.
“We’re thrilled to take our legal transformation services for corporate and government legal departments and now expand them to law firms,” Sheehy said. “The expertise and market reputation CXINLAW boasts in the law firm sector is a perfect fit for PwC NewLaw. The transformation work we do translates naturally to law firms and CXINLAW helps make our new offering a very compelling one.”