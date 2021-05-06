LegalTech – Slaughter & May To Use Visual Structuring Software Across Firm

Slaughter and May today announces that it will implement StructureFlow’s visual structuring software across the firm. The technology will provide Slaughter and May lawyers with access to advanced technology to produce intelligent digital models of corporate structures and transactions.

StructureFlow completed and won the firm’s first Collaborate legal tech incubator programme in July 2019, beating five other cohort members to secure a successful pilot with the firm. Slaughter and May will now be rolling out the technology on an ongoing basis.

The adoption of StructureFlow will improve the way in which teams manage transactions, present options to clients and work with data. Since commencing the pilot, the technology has been trialled on live transactions by lawyers in the Corporate, Financing, Financial Regulation and Tax practices.

The pilot showed that the use of StructureFlow enabled users to produce structure diagrams and steps plans more quickly, easily and professionally than they could using more traditional tools. StructureFlow has been used on a wide range of matters, including the documentation of group structures in due diligence reports, mapping out funds flows for deal completions and mapping out the parties and contracts involved in a joint venture.

Slaughter and May clients are also using the technology and reaping the benefits. David Westgate, Group Head of Tax at Derwent, says, “We have been using StructureFlow with Slaughter and May on the structuring of a complex joint venture and redevelopment. The diagrams are clear and easy to interpret as well as showing multiple steps. We can see a wide range of use cases for the tool and look forward to using it going forward.”

By adopting the technology, Slaughter and May will continue to embed use of the tool within key departments, whilst expanding its use across the business as a whole.



Emma Walton, Knowledge and Innovation Manager at Slaughter and May, said, “The development of the StructureFlow product and the responsiveness to our requirements has been really impressive at every stage. We have seen StructureFlow grow and develop since we started working with them through our Collaborate programme, and are looking forward to extending our usage of the tool and seeing how it continues to improve.”

Tim Follett, CEO and Founder of StructureFlow, said “Slaughter and May’s support over the last three years has been critical to the success and continued development of our visual structuring software. We have always enjoyed working closely with the team and it’s fantastic to see our product being deployed across the firm.”

About Collaborate

Slaughter and May Collaborate, our legal tech programme, offers the opportunity to collaborate with the brightest minds in this space – helping to develop, test and expand legal tech products.

Launched in 2019, the first programme saw StructureFlow announced as winner. Collaborate’s second iteration concluded in December 2020 with Juralio announced as winner.

About StructureFlow

StructureFlow is an intelligent visual structuring tool for lawyers & finance professionals. Its mission is to help its users think, communicate, and collaborate more visually, and therefore more efficiently. StructureFlow is being used by some of the world’s largest and most prestigious professional services firms and in-house teams.

To learn more about StructureFlow and demo their software, please visit https://www.structureflow.co/