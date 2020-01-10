Management Changes at Bryan Cave Announced

Powered by LawFuel.com – The global law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has announced management changes to its governing Board and other leadership positions, effective Jan. 1.

Board Changes

Russell Clifford (London), Nazir Dewji (London), Rebecca Nelson (St. Louis), Cliff Stricklin (Denver) and Patrick Watson (Atlanta) will join or have been reelected to the Board for three-year terms. Eric Prezant (Chicago) has been elected to complete Steve Baumer’s unexpired term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2020. Baumer assumed the role of co-chair of the firm as of Jan. 1 and therefore automatically has a seat on the board.

Rotating off the board are James Knox (London) and Greg Worthy (Atlanta).

The membership of the Board for the coming year will consist of:

Elizabeth Bradley

George Chen

Russell Clifford

Nazir Dewji

Oliver Glynn-Jones

Antony Grossman

Robert Hoffman

Robert MacGregor

Lee Marshall

Rebecca Nelson

Eric Prezant

Katie Schwarting

Cliff Stricklin

Patrick Watson

Ian Weiskopf

Lisa Mayhew, Co-Chair

Steve Baumer, Co-Chair

“Our growing firm and expanded platform give clients access to a new breadth and depth of services, and the Board reflects this scope,” firm Co-Chair Mayhew said. “We thank those rotating off the Board for their service, and we welcome those stepping into the role,” firm Co-Chair Baumer added.

Office Managing Partners

The firm also announced leadership changes to regional office management. Eric Schroeder has succeeded Patrick Watson as office managing partner (OMP) of the Atlanta office. Watson has been OMP in the Atlanta office since 2014 and now joins the Board. He is past chair of the Antitrust Section of the Georgia Bar and will continue to maintain a busy antitrust practice, primarily litigation-based. Schroeder’s litigation practice focuses on advising tech, media, sports, retail and traditional manufacturing companies in unfair competition, false advertising, trademark, First Amendment, communications law and various “content” issues.

In Washington, LaDawn Naegle will be transitioning out of the OMP role at her request after having served for more than five years. The first woman to serve as Washington OMP, Naegle practices within the Securities and Corporate Governance Group. Susan Kovarovics will take over as OMP, effective Feb. 1. Leader of the International Trade Practice, Kovarovics counsels U.S. and non-U.S. private and publicly held companies in a variety of industries.

Practice Group Changes

At the practice level, Bill Wortel (Chicago) has asked to step down as leader of the Employment & Labor Group, after serving first as deputy and then as practice group leader. Charles Jellinek (St. Louis) will succeed Wortel and together with Rebecca Harding-Hill (London) will lead the Global Employment & Labor Practice. In addition, Phil Wright (St. Louis) and Erika Labelle (Denver) were named co-leaders of the Tax Advice & Controversy Group’s U.S. Practice.

Co-Chair

In addition, firm management recognized and thanked Therese Pritchard for her service. Pritchard was elected chair in 2014 and then served as co-chair after the merger of Bryan Cave and Berwin Leighton Paisner in 2018. She will remain a partner with the firm and plans to return to her active practice, based out of the Washington office, concentrating on securities and financial institutions enforcement and litigation.

