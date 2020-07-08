Meredith Connell Grows Litigation Expertise With Boutique Merger

Meredith Connell has expanded its litigation practice with the recent merger with Auckland-based Prestige Law.
Prestige Law specialises in cross-border and cross-cultural litigation and disputes resolution, “serving a demographic of New Zealand that is in desperate need of high-quality legal services,” the firm said in a statement.
Meredith Connell has been growing its presence as a litigation-specialist firm in the country, providing litigation services across all practice areas.
“Prestige Law’s bilingual lawyers and team members will join Meredith Connell to provide a much stronger and higher quality legal service for cross-border and cross-cultural litigation and disputes resolution and be able to draw on a wider pool of colleagues from the wider Meredith Connell team,” Prestige Law said.
With the merger, Meredith Connell brings in Prestige Law’s bilingual team to enhance its offering.
