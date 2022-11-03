Meredith Connell Recruit Clifford Chance COO As Chief Executive

Meredith Connell have recruited former Chief Operating Officer for the UK at Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance as the firm’s new chief executive.
Sophie Schwass’s appointment was announced by Meredith Connell Managing Partner Steve Haszard (pictured above) who said she would start at the firm in February 2023. Haszard retires from the partnership next June after 25 years with the firm.
“For our partners and all our team, Sophie’s appointment is a huge opportunity to work with and learn from one of the world’s most accomplished leaders in the management of professional-services firms, and underlines our ongoing commitment to generational change, continued evolution and growth.”
Sophie Schwass has worked in Asia, Europe and UK after starting her legal career in Auckland with Wilson Harle. Her work with Clifford Chance, which has revenues of NZ$3.9billion, and involved working with the firm’s global executive team.
She joined Clifford Chance in 2019 after working as Head of Legal Operations at Lloyds Bank.
Meredith Connell boasts it is the largest litigation law firm in New Zealand, although recent years have seen some departures from the firm, which is not unusual for litigators seeking to join the Bar, however the firm has maintained a desire to continue its growth across both litigation and commercial law practices.
The firms is also clearly hoping the Clifford Chance factor will rub off on Meredith Connell’s own growth prospects.