What’s Happening At Meredith Connell With Its Litigator Departures?

Meredith Connell has been losing senior litigators lately, reducing the firm’s growth rate and raising some eyebrows as to the sudden surge in departures.

ALthough it it common for senior litigators to go to the bar (we’re not talking drinks, here) it is less common for so many senior litigators to leave a firm in such a short space of time.

Among the recently departed –

Kim Francis

Kim Francis who left at the end of last year to join Lyndsay & Francis, a specialist litigation boutique. A 10 year commercial and civil litigation lawyer at Meredith Connell he spent six years at the firm as partner.

Nick Williams joined Britomart Chambers.

Nick Williams

He has a background in regulatory and commercial litigation, with a specialist knowledge in fair trading matters, but he also handled a number of jury trials whilst at Meredith Connell.

Leo Farmer

Leo Farmer is another experienced commercial and civil litigator who joined Shortland Chambers in December after six years as a partner at Meredith Connell.

The son of leading QC and Power List lawyer Jim Farmer, the graduate from London’s LSE and gardening and sailing enthusiast is a specialist in the Commerce Act, the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act.

James Cairney was special counsel at Meredith Connell and has significant experince as a Crown counsel and criminal law specialist.

He joined Bankside Chambers late last year.

Meredith Connell has 31 partners and has grown considerably in recent years as it grew away from its previous reliance upon its Crown warrant to encompass additional civil, regulatory and additional commercial work from both Crown agencies and departments and commercial work.

Chief Executive Kylie Mooney last year spoke of the ‘extraordinary growth’ of the firm, requiring its move from the former BDO Centre to its current location in the NZME building.

