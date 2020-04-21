LawFuel

Minter Ellison Claim Law Firm of the Year Nomination From Chambers

Andrrew Poole

Leading law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, has been named New Zealand Law Firm of the Year at the Chambers Asia Pacific Awards 2020 – it’s the second time the firm has held the prestigious award in four years.

Andrew Poole, Chief Executive of MinterEllisonRuddWatts says: “We are delighted to be once again recognised as New Zealand’s market leader, both for the work we do and our commitment to our clients.

“As a firm we are focused on delivering excellent service to our clients and we are very aware of our role in supporting them to help shape New Zealand’s new economy as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Chambers Asia-Pacific Awards honour the work of national and international law firms across the region based on the research for the recent edition of Chambers Asia-Pacific 2020. The awards recognise a law firm’s pre-eminence in key jurisdictions in the region, including notable achievements, outstanding work, impressive strategic growth and excellence in client service.

Congratulations to the other award nominees Bell Gully, Chapman Tripp, Russell McVeagh and Simpson Grierson.

