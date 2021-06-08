MinterEllisonRuddWatts Advises on Infratril’s Stake in Pacific Radiology Group

Source: MinterEllisonRuddWatts–Top law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, has advised ANZ, CBA and MUFG as the mandated lead arrangers/underwriters on the debt financing of Infratil Limited’s acquisition of a controlling stake in Pacific Radiology Group Limited. Pacific Radiology is New Zealand’s largest diagnostic imaging service with an implied enterprise value of $867 million and employs nearly 100 radiologists across 46 clinics nationwide.

The transaction closed on 31 May 2021 and is part of Infratil’s ongoing strategy to build a meaningful Australasian healthcare infrastructure platform, having recently acquired Qscan Group (a leading diagnostic imaging business in Australia) for A$289.6 million.MinterEllisonRuddWatts deal team, comprising partner Steve Gallaugher, senior associate Sam Gunson and solicitor Arthur Knaggs, played a key role in ensuring that Infratil had the debt financing assurances required to enable them to complete a significant M&A transaction in a short timeframe.

MinterEllisonRuddwatts Banking Partner, Steve Gallaugher, commented “We really enjoyed working with all parties on the legal aspects of this significant debt financing. This transaction was a great example of advisors working constructively to achieve a great outcome for all stakeholders”.

This acquisition illustrates both the strength of New Zealand’s M&A landscape and the debt appetite to fund quality assets and sponsors.