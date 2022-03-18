NZ Law – Morris Legal Welcomes Former MinterEllisonRuddWatts & Parry Field Lawyers

Morris Legal is delighted to welcome Sarah Flett as an associate in the litigation team. Before joining Morris Legal, Sarah worked as a solicitor in the dispute resolution team at Parry Field Lawyers in Christchurch.

Sarah has experience in family disputes including issues relating to the division of relationship property, capacity and care of children matters. Sarah has successfully assisted clients in dividing their property and resolving parenting and guardianship disputes following separation. Sarah has also worked with clients to remove and appoint welfare guardians and property managers and obtain a court ordered will or trust.

Sarah completed her BA/LLB at the University of Canterbury, where she focused her studies and research on the protection of children and vulnerable adults.