National Press Club Inc Submission to the Law Commission Re: Sergey Grishin vs John Bowie in the High Court Leave a Comment / NZ Press Releases, Press Releases / By LawFuel Editors National Press Club Inc Submission to the Law Commission Re: Sergey Grishin vs John Bowie in the High Court National Press Club, Wellington, New Zealand ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription. There was an error submitting your subscription. Please try again. Best Email Try Us Powered by ConvertKit Share the newsTwitterFacebookLinkedInPinterestRedditEmail