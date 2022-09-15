New Board Chair For Duncan Cotterill Appointed

>> Latest Law Jobs On NZ’s Best Law Jobs Site
The Board welcomes Sarah Townsend, Partner (Christchurch) and Gráinne Troute, Independent Director, as new members. They join existing board members Jessie Lapthorne, Partner (Auckland), David Briscoe, Partner (Wellington), Brian Nathan, Partner (Nelson), Richard Smith, Partner (Queenstown/Christchurch), Bruce Cotterill, Independent Director, Pete Boyle, Chief Executive, and led by Richard Lang, Partner (Christchurch) as Chair.
Richard has been a Duncan Cotterill board member for over four years and is a member of Business Networking International and has a wide network of professional contacts across the business community. He provides pro bono support to some great community initiatives including the Hororata Highland Games and the Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club Trust.