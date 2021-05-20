New Technology Partner At Hudson Gavin Martin

Andrew Dentice has joined the partnership at Hudson Gavin Martin. As a technology lawyer, Andrew focuses on data, platforms and “as a Service” business models. He advises on the development and implementation of technology and data-led solutions, working with both providers and customers across many sectors.



Previously, Andrew worked with UK bank Barclays, where he led the FinTech & Innovation commercial legal practice, providing strategic legal advice on cloud, cyber security, open banking and data commercialisation.



He joined Hudson Gavin Martin on his return to New Zealand in 2017, and has established himself as a leading expert in fintech in New Zealand. He advises a wide range of banks and local and international fintech providers on business models and regulatory issues at the intersection of financial services and technology. Andrew is the Deputy Chair of Fintech NZ (the industry body for fintech in New Zealand) and co-authored the New Zealand chapter of the ICLG Fintech Guide for 2019 and 2020.