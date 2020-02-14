New ‘Twin’ Judges Make History With Double Swearing-In

In the tsunami of recent District Court Judge appointments, Nelson appointees Michelle Duggan and Nicola Grimes share their elevation just as they share most other high points in their lives.
>>Daily Law Jobs on LawFuel Jobs – See Here
Born eight days apart, both working in the Family Court and both with three children, the new Judges even share the same middle name.
The two lawyers were sworn in as Judges last Monday, making history as the first two DCJs sworn in together.
Chief District Court Judge Moran said at the dual admission that the two new judges were joining the Family Court at an exciting time.
The pair were part of the biggest injection of “new blood” of 12 new judges who were “sorely needed reinforcements” as the court wrestled with record backlogs.
Latest on LawFuel
- New ‘Twin’ Judges Make History With Double Swearing-InNicola Grimes (L) & Michelle Duggan In the tsunami of recent District Court Judge appointments, Nelson appointees Michelle Duggan … Read more
- Gun Lobbyist Unfit to be a Lawyer – NZ Supreme Court Confirms RulingAn appeal to the Supreme Court by gun lobbyist Richard Lincoln, who had hoped to specialise as a firearms … Read more
- Five New Partners at MinterEllisonRuddWattsPowered by LawFuel – MinterEllisonRuddWatts–Leading New Zealand law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts has welcomed 2020 with 10 new senior appointments, comprising … Read more
- Auckland University Academic Appointed Chair of Law CommissionThe Government has announced the appointment of legal academic Amokura Kawharu as the next President of the Law Commission. … Read more
- Mediator Receive Award For Work Following Christchurch Mosque ShootingsPowered by LawFuel – Wayne Marriott, Christchurch based mediator is to be celebrated on February 18th as the Resolution Institute Michael … Read more
- Why This Lawyer Thinks The Days of the Family Trust Are Over . . And The Coming Legal Windfall For LawyersThe family trust has long been at the cornerstone of wealth and succession planning, but most trusts serve no … Read more
- Sir Robert Jones Defamation Case May Settle ‘Racism’ Definition . . But It Also Created Another Knighthood IssueThe defamation trial between Sir Robert Jones and Renae Maihi saw Sir Robert's lawyer Fletcher Pilditch corrected on his … Read more
- Global Legal Giant Enters New Zealand Today . . So Who ARE Dentons?Dan Garner* Dentons has entered the New Zealand legal market today with the formal association with New Zealand's fifth … Read more
- World’s Largest Law Firm Lands in New Zealand . . Dentons ArriveThe largest law firm in the world by head count – Dentons – has established itself in New Zealand … Read more
- Power Law Firms: Dentons Kensington Swan. The world’s largest law firm arrives in New ZealandKensington Swan has now officially combined with Dentons, bringing the law firm of the future to New Zealand. The … Read more
Leave a Reply