New Zealand Law News – Promotions at Christchurch Firm Saunders Robinson Brown

Saunders Robinson Brown has announced a number of promotions of professional staff.

Vanessa Baakman, who specialises in employment and family law, has been elevated to Senior Associate within the Litigation team.

Callan Wilson and Emma Morgan of the Property team have been promoted to Associate. Both work with private clients in the sale and purchase of properties and associated issues, and in general land law issues.

The firm is also pleased to announce that Lily Cain and Cameron Melville have advanced to Senior Solicitor level within the Litigation, and Trusts and Estates teams respectively. Lily assists in a range of family related matters including contracting out agreements, separation agreements and parenting arrangements. Within the Trusts and Estates team Cameron advises clients in respect of their trust administration, estate planning, wills and powers of attorney.

The new appointments come at an exciting time for the firm which is experiencing a period of real growth. Managing Partner Jonathan Gillard congratulated all newly promoted staff saying “All the promotions are well deserved, these team members all strive to deliver upon the firms values – particularly getting the best results for great clients”.