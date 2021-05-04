New Zealand’s Top 5 Law Job Listings This Week

Among the top listings this week on the New Zealand law jobs network at LawFuel we outline some of the major legal opportunities available on the leading law jobs and news network.

The jobs range from in-house to law firm and continue the range of opportunities that we see coming in to provide top job prospects for kiwi lawyers.

This week’s top 5 include some major possibilities with our first law job being an about-to-expire privacy leadership role.

The Top Jobs List:

You will be an inspiring leader of people invested in their growth and success. You will also formulate and lead strategy, collaborate across our core business focuses and proactively influence our change initiatives right across the organisation and deliver on our maturity ambitions.

2. Policy Adviser – Federated Farmers

We are recruiting for two roles for Senior Policy Advisor / Policy Advisor to join our Regional Policy and Advocacy team. The successful candidates will be appointed to either Senior Policy Advisor or Policy Advisor position, dependent on the level of experience. One role to be based in Wellington, Palmerston North or Hamilton and the other role is based in Taranaki, both will be members of the North Island Regional Policy Team.

3. Resource Management Lawyer – Dunedin

We have an opportunity for a motivated and experienced resource management lawyer to further their career with us in beautiful Dunedin. The role will work alongside our partners Phil Page and Bridget Irving, as part of a cohesive, supportive, and high performing team.

4. Relationship Property Lawyer – New Plymouth

The position is a full-time role, but we are flexible in work arrangements and can accommodate a candidate wanting to create their own unique working model.

5. Public Defender – Napier

Provide effective leadership to the office and contribute to the leadership of PDS

Contribute to the growth and development of some of New Zealand’s best and brightest young lawyers

Model well developed interpersonal skills and a collaborative approach.

