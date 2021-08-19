New Zealand’s Top 5 Law Jobs This Week: Lockdown Law Opportunities and the Secret Of People Who Work Two Jobs

The New Zealand lockdown, if nothing else, provides an opportunity to examine our work, as well as home.
You have a friend who is working two jobs and using the pandemic as a cover story, without telling either employer.
You don’t believe it?
Well, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal who talked to six white collar workers secretly working two remote jobs at once it is happening more than you might imagine.
And one reason for that is the site Overemployed helped stimulate their desire to create the extra work to work towards that elusive ‘financial freedom’. The website has war stories such as “How to set low expectations at your two remote jobs,” and “12 rules for working two remote jobs” (Rule #1: Don’t talk about working two jobs).
The reality is that although remote roles provides employers with access to new talent, it can also lead to apathy with employees and a disconnect with their roles.
So, that leaves us with our Top 5 law jobs in New Zealand this week.
- Fletchers’ In-House Counsel – Fletchers have been rebuilding their business and brand and remain a powerful force in the construction sector. This role is best described by the recruiter – “Reporting to the divisional General Counsel you will be immersed in the day-to-day operations of the Residential & Land Development division – no two days will be the same in this role! The quality and variety of work is unbeatable. This is a once in a lifetime career move for an exceptional articulate and confident lawyer working in the commercial and property disciplines.”
2. Civil Litigation Role – Hamilton. Here’s an opportunity to work with a progressive law firm achieving some great work with top support. The firm is a boutique with plenty of dispute resolution and litigation work. The role is someone with experience (7 + years PQE, or less if you’re up for this interesting job).
3. Small Firm – South Island – A chance to enjoy top work and a terrific environment with a small firm in Oamaru. A wide range of opportunities are provided with this firm, including partnership prospects.
4. Climate Change Law Opportunity – Nothing is more important than climate issues today and here is an opportunity to work in this critical area. An opportunity to work with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority in either Auckland or Wellington. This is an important role for a lawyer with solid commercial law experience, ideally 6 years PQE.
5. Legal Adviser – Whakatane District Council is looking for a legal adviser and strategic procurement adviser to work in this new role advising the Council’s senior management on important procurement issues. Working with a progressive council in the beautiful Whakatane area provides a top opportunity for a lawyer seeking a change for something better.
