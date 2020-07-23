‘Nimble’ Law Firm Changes Name

Simmonds Stewart to change name to Kindrik Partners

From Thursday 16 July 2020, Simmonds Stewart changed its name to Kindrik Partners.

Victoria Stewart, the firm’s chief executive, said “We are at a new stage in our company’s life and we wanted to reflect that with a new name.”

“We’re so much more than a couple of surnames, we’re a group of exceptional lawyers. Finding a new name wasn’t easy, but we’ve landed on one that we all like and we think it will represent us well into the future”.

The firm wanted a name that reflected how it operates. “We think Kindrik captures a sense of confidence and strength. We’re a nimble firm that has broken the traditional mould to achieve great outcomes for our clients. We bring that confident and capable presence to the table.”

“Plus, we just love how Kindrik sounds” says Stewart.