12 April 2022 – LawFuel – Parry Field Lawyers is pleased to announce the appointment of three new partners, as the firm moves to reward the excellence in its growing ranks, through promotion.

Judith Bullin, (pictured) Joseph Morris and Alex Summerlee move into their partnership roles effective Friday 1 April.

Partnership Chair, Kris Morrison, says all three Senior Associates are exceptional lawyers who are experts in their respective fields of law.

“We are extremely proud to welcome this group to the partnership. They embody the qualities that our clients expect from Parry Field – superb legal ability, dedication to client service, professionalism, integrity and commitment to community.”

Mr Morrison said the new partners have been an important part of the firm’s success and represent multiple legal specialities.

Judith Bullin first joined Parry Field in 2014 and advises on a wide range of commercial and property matters, specialising in subdivisions and developments.

Her focus includes supporting clients with leasing, property purchase, building contracts, asset structuring, conveyancing and due diligence investigations. Outside of the office Judith has contributed as Chairperson of the Aidanfield Christian School Board of Trustees and as a Trustee for Housing Plus Charitable Foundation.

“Originally I got into law because I wanted to help people and it’s a real honour and privilege to get to this point.” Judith said. “I feel a huge sense of responsibility to our clients and our teams and hope, along with the other partners, that I can steward and lead this firm and its people well.”

Judith says she’s been grateful to Parry Field for supporting her professional growth as she’s become a parent to two children over the years. “The partners have continued to invest in me despite being on maternity leave several times. As I’ve returned to work and had to juggle being a mother and having a career, they’ve cared for me and my family.”

New partner Joseph Morris manages Parry Field’s Hokitika office, where he assists clients with services in commercial property and conveyancing; farm sales and purchases, succession planning and asset protection.

Joseph’s practice also consists of civil litigation, family law and dispute resolution and he is further able to call on the expertise of the wider Parry Field team to ensure West Coast clients have access to legal services which may otherwise not be available in a smaller practice.

He says that teamwork approach is one of the benefits of the firm, not only for clients but also its people.

“Parry Field is a values-based firm led with Christian perspectives in mind and I’ve learned so much from the other partners over the years. I can talk with them about different things in life, from being a dad to spiritual things and I have definitely appreciated that.”

Alex Summerlee specialises in civil litigation and dispute resolution with experience resolving complex legal issues for clients both in and outside of the Courts.

He has particular expertise acting in disputes involving insurance, construction, insolvency, commercial leases, trusts and estates as well as family law. Alex has represented clients in arbitrations, a variety of tribunals and at all levels of the Courts of New Zealand.

Alex is active in the community, sitting on the Board of Proprietors of St Mark’s School, and holding office as the Vice Chancellor to the Anglican Bishop of Christchurch. He says he is excited to be joining the partnership because of all it stands for and represents.

“From my first days at Parry Field, I have been the beneficiary of supervisors, partners, and of colleagues who have been just as interested in my growth as a person, as my development as a lawyer. That’s not a given in a workplace and it’s a real privilege to be a part of this kind of firm.”

“How this firm is carried does not just affect our staff and clients; that in turn also impacts each of our families and each of our communities –as new partners we will now have a part in ensuring that Parry Field continues to deliver excellent legal representation, and continues to play its part in our community.”