NZ Law News – New Partners at Greenwood Roche

National specialist projects firm, Greenwood Roche, has announced that Mark Anderson and Antonia Shanahan will be joining the firm’s partnership on 1 April 2021.

Mark Anderson

Mark is a specialist commercial property lawyer based in the Wellington office. He has extensive experience acting for local and offshore investors on large acquisition and divestment projects. He has advised developers on mixed use developments and subdivisions and has considerable experience advising private sector, central and local government clients on development and lease projects. Mark has particular expertise in commercial leasing, providing advice to both landlords and tenants clients with significant portfolios. He also regularly provides advice on Public Works Act issues and has been involved in a number of high profile Public Works Act and Treaty of Waitangi settlement projects.

Antonia Shanahan

Antonia practises in all aspects of commercial property with a focus on development, sales and acquisitions and commercial leases. Antonia has international property experience and has recently worked on some significant acquisition portfolio projects and rebuilds of office space and logistic centres. She is based in the firm’s Auckland office.

Greenwood Roche has also announced several other promotions.

Kendra Wilson

Kendra Wilson has been promoted to Principal. Kendra advises on a wide range of commercial and commercial property matters, including property acquisitions and disposals, commercial leasing and developments. Kendra takes a particular interest in large scale subdivisions and commercial developments including complex subdivision issues and the incorporation of residents’ societies.

Anna Hickmott has been promoted to Senior Associate. Anna undertakes a broad range of commercial properties matters, including commercial leasing, acquisitions and disposals. Anna also provides advice on overseas investment and can assist in obtaining consent under the Overseas Investment Act.

Kurt McRedmond

Kurt McRedmond is now a Senior Associate, who has recently rejoined Greenwood Roche after working for 3 years at an Australian firm. Kurt is a commercial property lawyer with a particular focus on acquisitions and disposals, commercial leasing and property finance. He is experienced in drafting and negotiating contracts for the sale and purchase of land, commercial leases and loan and security documentation, and undertaking property due diligence.

Michael Bennett has been promoted to Associate. Michael is regularly involved in sizeable property developments and associated ownership and management structures. He is also frequently assisting clients in the acquisition and disposal of properties. In addition to this, he acts on a range of leasing matters ranging from small boutique tenancies to large commercial portfolios.