NZ Law – Senior Partner Leaves Meredith Connell For Bankside

Former Meredith Connell partner David Johnstone has been welcomed to the bar after joining Bankside Chambers, yet another senior partner who has departed the firm in recent months.

He joins a number of partners who have departed MC in recent months, following a 17 year stint at the firm where he specialised in organised crime and serious crime prosecution work, including anti-money laundering and compliance issues.

He has appeared in a number of high profile cases, including the Labour Party ‘summer camp’ sex offending trial in 2019 and the FMA prosecution against Paul Bublitz, Bruce McKay and Richard Blackwood.

The Johnstone departure is yet another top MC partner to leave in recent months. Whilst departures are normal practice with any law firm, the numbers departing recently are notable with partners Nick Williams, Kim Francis, Leo Farmer and James Cairney since November last year make for a noticeable group of experienced practitioners quitting the 31-partner firm.

