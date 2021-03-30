NZ Legal Jobs And What Makes The SFO Successful As An Employer? A ‘Growth Mindset’ Helps . .

LawFuel Jobs Network – The Serious Fraud Office has continued to develop its reputation dedicated to white collar and complex crime in New Zealand, a vital ingredient to ensure transparency and low corruption in New Zealand. But in growing its team of experts it also employs what it describes as a ‘growth mindset’ to encourage the continued development of the agency’s skills and expertise.

The SFO focuses its tightly knit team on a strong workplace culture with diversity and integrity as central to its operation. The ‘growth mindset’ is one that has helped develop the agency’s operation and multi-disciplinary teams to the highest international level.

Currently the SFO has a law job listed on the LawFuel Jobs Network that seeks an investigating lawyer to join their team at Commercial Bay, Auckland. The new job is a secondment through until the end of Januarhy 2022, as well as permitting either full- or part-time work over three or four days a week.

The role involves the contribution to the investigation strategy of a case, undertaking legal analysis, and provide legal opinions to the investigation team, participate in investigation task, including interviews and draft case reports.

It also involves working with criminal prosecutors on the conduct of prosecutions and assisting with the preparation of court documents including possible court appearances.

Full details on the SFO investigating lawyer role can be seen here.

Environmental Law Role

Among other recent listings on the LawFuel network is a role involving an environmental policy analyst working

The EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes in Aotearoa New Zealand. EDS litigates on environmental matters, runs conferences and is engaged in an ambitious program of policy development. They are currently seeking to employ a senior policy analyst who will assist in the important work undertaken by EDS.

Law Lecturer Role

Waikato University is seeking a role as a Lecturer / Senior Lecturer toteach a range of undergraduate and post graduate papers to law students. Broad and in-depth knowledge of Pacific Peoples and Legal Systems is required. Other areas of focus and interest are Legal Ethics, Torts (including Accident Compensation), Jurisprudence, Commercial Law (including Competition Law), Criminal Law and Evidence. Teaching should be research led and attract external funding to support the research.