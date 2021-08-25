On A Scale of 1-5 – Where Does Your Law Firm Sit for Law Firm Job Satisfaction?

The American Lawyer midlevel associate rankings show the ‘most satisfying’ law firms to work for . . but law firm jobs satisfaction was just one factor that featured

The latest American Lawyer midlevel associate rankings have McDermott Will & Emory taking the top spot in the rankings, completed by 3700 mid-level associates – being associates in the 3-5th year.

The associates were asked in the survey to rate their law firm on a scale of 1 to 5 (5 being top), based on compensation and benefits, training and guidance, partnership relationship, interest in and satisfaction with work and satisfaction with the firm’s policy on billing and overall openness to alter strategy – and of course partnership chances.

McDermott’s ranking jumped from its 2020 position at No. 29, according to the story published by the American Lawyer.

The top 10 rankings went to:

1. McDermott Will & Emery

2. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

3. O’Melveny & Myers

4. Baker & Hostetler

5. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

6. Ropes & Gray

7. Goulston & Storrs

8. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

9. Latham & Watkins

10. Eversheds Sutherland

Overall, midlevel associates gave their law firms lower ratings in 2021 than the previous year with the average score for the firms down from 4.32 in 2020 to 4.26 in 2021.

What The Law Associates Want

Among the additional law firm associate survey findings:

• About 78 per cent of associates said in the survey that they would prefer a hybrid work schedule that does not require them to be in the office full time. Associates ranked firms an average of 4.23 for their ability to support remote work, which was up from last year’s 3.85.

• Work-life balance is a key influential factor that would prompt a move to another firm with sixty per cent of associates said they would consider leaving their firm for better work-life balance, compared to only 27 per cent who said it was more money that would prompt them to leave.

• The associates generally gave their law firms high rankings for communication and transparency during the pandemic, although that key factor apparently is on the decline. Last year, during the pandemic, firms were rated 4.3 on average for management transparency, compared to 4.13 this year.