One Lawyer’s Work/Life Balance Story – The Picture of the Farmer-Lawyer Tells The Story

Being up to your backside in files at the office is one thing, but freezing your backside off in the back paddock helping with calving is another – and for some lawyers who are up to their necks in farming as well, the two provide little work/life balance.

Matamata lawyer Jacqui Owen dealt with a rural farmer issue that confronts many lawyers living in rural areas and dealing with farming as well as ‘professional’ issues most lawyers are familiar with.

Whereas most social media self images are dressed up for maximum effect, Jacqui Owen was more than happy to provide an image that told a tale of the wet and tired farmer – far removed from any pic of a professional poser behind a paddock-sized desk.

In a LinkedIn post, she referred to an email in which she was ccd into from an opposing counsel’s farming client, at which she took offence with the suggesting that lawyers had no idea what farmers needed to deal with, including the hours, the seasonal frustrations, the holidays.

She took exception, noting that in the past 20 years she has never met a lawyer with ‘feet on the ground farming experience’ like hers.

Noting that the file involved a minimal fee for another Rural Support Trust file she is knee deep in calving, ‘freezing my arse off’ in the rain feeding stock and “doing what needs to be done”.

With a lengthy list of supportive comments, she reminded everyone to take care with their words, as “we have no idea what plates people have in the air”.

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.