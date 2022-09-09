Passing of Queen Elizabeth II (21 April 1926 – 8 September 2022)

Kua hinga te tōtara haemata i te Waonui a Tāne. A great leader has passed.

The New Zealand Bar Association | Ngā Ahorangi Motuhake o te Ture acknowledges with sadness the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. In her 70 years on the throne, the Queen navigated significant social, political, and geo – political change. Her Majesty met the many challenges of her role with determination, dignity, intelligence, and humanity. She set an exemplary example of leadership and was a role model internationally.

Her dedication to the Commonwealth, and as constitutional Head of State of New Zealand, was unwavering. She played different roles for many people, including te kuia, te kaumātua and te ariki – a grandmother figure to a nation, a wise elder for her government and the paramount leader of her people. We acknowledge the new King, Charles III, who becomes head of the Commonwealth and under our constitutional arrangements, King in right of New Zealand.

The Commonwealth is an association of 56 independent countries and 2.4 billion people. It allows us to learn from each other and promote peace and equity among its members. We wish the new King the best as he mourns his mother and begins the challenges inherent in his new role. Ka murimuri aroha ki a te kōtuku – rerenga – tahi.

With deep sorrow at the passing of a person only seen once in a lifetime (the white heron of a single flight).