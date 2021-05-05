Paul Hastings London Office Recruits Four More Lawyers From White & Case

Rebecca Copcutt

Paul Hastings has hired more lawyers from White & Case, London after already picking up two partners earlier this year. The four lawyers are from White & Case’s white collar group, lead by Rebecca Copcutt, who joins the firm as a partner.

Copcutt’s practice focuses on criminal enforcement action and investigations with a particular interest in cross border cases involving alleged market misconduct, criminal cartel behavior, money laundering, bribery and corruption. She has handled work on financial crime investigations brought by the Serious Fraud Office and the FInancial Conduct Authority

Clients benefit from Rebecca’s insight into financial crime investigations and enforcement activity brought by the UK authorities, including the Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority.

She spent six years at White & Case, having previously worked at Mishcon de Reya and Allen & Overy before joining the New York-based firm in 2015.

“Paul Hastings’ strong upward trajectory and growth story made the firm very attractive to me,” said Copcutt.

“I am excited about the opportunity to reunite with Jonathan and Joanna, as well as to collaborate with my new colleagues in the global investigations and white collar defence practice.”

During her time at White & Case, Copcutt advised a number of clients on criminal and regulatory enforcement action with a cross-Atlantic dimension, including cases led by the Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Seth Zachary, chairman of Paul Hastings, said the hires reflect the firm’s desire to keep up with the “increasingly complex investigations and compliance environment” by adding top legal talent to mitigate risks that arise for companies in the pursuit of growth.