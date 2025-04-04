Why Prince William’s Choice of Mishcon de Reya Speaks Volumes
Ben Thomson, LawFuel contributing editor
In what legal circles are calling the monarchy’s most intriguing attorney-client relationship since, well, Diana’s divorce, Prince William has just tapped Mishcon de Reya—the nobby London firm that once represented his mother during her contentious 1996 split from then-Prince Charles.
Prince William’s legal pivot isn’t merely administrative housekeeping but rather a calculated declaration of independence that has the chatty corridors of Buckingham Palace buzzing.
Mishcon de Reya isn’t just any silver-circled UK law firm—it’s an institution with a colorful past that began in 1937 above a Barclays Bank on Brixton Road.
Founded by Victor Mishcon (later Lord Mishcon), the firm rose to prominence in the 1990s when Anthony Julius, (pictured) who we once described as the UK’s most ‘media saturated lawyer’, now deputy chairman, personally represented Princess Diana in her high-profile divorce[1][3].
The firm’s royal connection runs deeper than mere representation. Julius maintained ties with Prince William through the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, serving as a founding trustee and later vice-president until the fund closed in 2012. This existing relationship likely made the transition more natural for William, who at 43 appears increasingly determined to chart his own course.
But Mishcon’s history isn’t without controversy. The firm was at the center of the infamous “Mishcon Note,” a document allegedly recording Diana’s fears about a potential staged car accident, chillingly prescient given her tragic death in Paris in 1997.
More recently, in January 2022, the firm paid a record £232,500 fine for what the Solicitors Regulation Authority called “serious breaches” of money laundering rules.
Breaking from Royal Tradition
Previously William has been represented by Harbottle & Lewis, the law firm long favored by King Charles, with partner Gerrard Tyrrell (pictured) handling legal matters for both father and son. Tyrrell, a media law and ‘information protection’ specialist and one of Charles’s most trusted advisers, has been the royal family’s go-to counsel for decades.
The decision to switch firms has reportedly disappointed Harbottle & Lewis[4]. As one insider bluntly put it: “William wanted to strike out on his own. He did not want to continue using his father’s lawyers. It’s as simple as that. He wants to be his own man”.
The Legal Significance
William’s choice of Mishcon carries particular weight in London law. A firm with over 650 lawyers and offices in London, Cambridge, Oxford, Singapore, and an association in Hong Kong, Mishcon has evolved from a litigation and family-focused practice to a full-service powerhouse with £255 million in revenue for 2022-2023.
The firm has handled landmark cases beyond Diana’s divorce, including representing historian Deborah Lipstadt against Holocaust denier David Irving, and activist Gina Miller in her successful Supreme Court challenges regarding Brexit and Boris Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament.
The firim’s track record of taking on establishment figures might appeal to a prince increasingly willing to challenge convention.
Palace insiders view this legal maneuver as the latest example of William’s determination to forge a different path than his father.
“William wants to do things differently from his father, and wants to be seen to do them differently,” a source close to the Prince revealed.
By selecting the very firm that once stood opposite his father in legal proceedings, William is making a statement that transcends mere legal representation.
Prince William appears to be positioning himself as a monarch willing to break with precedent when it serves his vision even if that means revisiting painful chapters of family history through his choice of counsel.
As one wag at the Inns of Court quipped, “Nothing says ‘new era’ quite like hiring the lawyers who once deposed your father.”
