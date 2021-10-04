Perkins Coie Appoint Firmwide Chair of White Collar Law & Investigations Practice

Perkins Coie is pleased to announce that Chicago-based Partner Caryn Trombino has been appointed to serve as the chair of the firm’s national White Collar & Investigations practice.
Caryn is a veteran white-collar defense and investigations attorney who has managed high-stakes legal cases for corporate board members and senior Wall Street executives, as well as major institutional and international investigations for diverse clients. She is the first woman attorney to lead the national practice’s more than 80 attorneys who represent Fortune 500 companies and individual executives in criminal and civil enforcement actions brought by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, among other federal and state enforcement agencies, as well as international authorities.
“I’m honored to be named chair of Perkins Coie’s growing White Collar & Investigations practice, and I’m thankful for the support and trust of the firm’s leadership as well as my colleagues and clients,” said Caryn Trombino. “This has been a year of substantial growth in our bench of white collar and investigations litigators, rounding out our national profile in the New York and Washington, D.C., markets with the addition of 14 lateral hires and complementing a broader team that spans the country. I would also like to thank former chair, Markus Funk, for his leadership and steadfast dedication to the practice.”
Perkins Coie’s White Collar & Investigations practice is crisis-tested and valued by clients for its commitment to smart, strategic counseling and advocacy in investigations, compliance, and litigation. Practice attorneys have led several of the nation’s largest independent investigations in higher education, including sexual abuse, bias, and institutional integrity, and have also served in independent monitor roles as appointed by the DOJ, SEC, and World Bank.
