Pinsent Masons Tops Law Firm Brand Index 2021

Senior in-house counsel have ranked multinational law firm Pinsent Masons their most favoured legal brand in the UK.

The Thomson Reuters UK Law Firm Brand Index is a global legal market study based on the views of over 400 senior in-house counsel who have responsibility for buying UK legal services in organisations with revenues of $50m and above.

Pinsent Masons received the highest cumulative score for favourability; most used for high value work; consideration for major M&A and top-level litigation; and overall top of mind awareness.

The 2021 Index is the second time that Pinsent Masons has taken the top spot, also ranking first place in 2018.

Elizabeth Duffy, Senior Director, Global Client Services at Thomson Reuters comments:

“The Index is not a reflection of technical competence alone – it provides a holistic view of which firms are upper-most in clients’ minds, which ones they are most attracted to and which firms they most trust with their high value work. It is a reflection of which firms have been most successful at aligning with clients’ shifting needs and are therefore in the strongest position for growth.”

Richard Foley, Senior Partner at Pinsent Masons, says:

“Pinsent Masons is a firm that stands for something. We believe we have an obligation to make business work better for people and to bring that to life we have to build strong relationships based on trust, with shared ambitions to deliver improvements and a demonstrable ability to help our clients deliver their strategies. This ranking is a welcome validation that we are making headway and that our range of legal and professional services delivered by teams who think innovatively to stay ahead is resonating with our clients.”

Pinsent Masons also holds the award for the Financial Times’ ‘Most innovative law firm in Europe 2020’, acknowledged for its Advanced Delivery Team, CleanTech capabilities, and the range of professional services that form Vario.