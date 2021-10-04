Prominent Chinese Lawyer Joins New York Office With Focus on Anti-Corruption & International Arbitrations

New York, October 4, 2021 – International law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP announced today that Christine Kang has joined the firm as a partner. Christine’s practice is focused on representing both Chinese companies, especially some of the largest Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs), as well as multinational companies doing business in China, with a specific emphasis on investigations, anti-corruption, sanctions, compliance and international arbitration matters. Christine’s specialties will combine seamlessly with Hughes Hubbard’s world leading practices in each of her areas of expertise.
Christine has extensive experience representing Chinese and multinational companies in sensitive investigations, and brings experience not only with international best practices but with deep knowledge of matters specific to the Chinese environment. In addition to her general expertise in investigative matters, Christine has unmatched experience in representing Chinese companies in connection with proceedings with Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs). Christine has regularly represented Chinese enterprises and multinationals in connection with MDB reviews of potential sanctionable practices, and has been a leader in providing compliance advice both in connection with MDB proceedings and more generally. Her prior and current MDB experience includes matters before the World Bank, African Development Bank and Asian Development Bank and spans the spectrum from initial audits to investigations, show cause notices, litigation, resolution and monitorships.
Christine also adds bench strength and specific regional expertise and focus to Hughes Hubbard’s world leading Arbitration practice and more generally in connection with cross-border disputes. Christine has advised leading Fortune 500 companies on their international arbitration cases with major arbitral institutions, including the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC), the American Arbitration Associate-International Centre of Dispute Resolution (AAA-ICDR), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC), and the Singapore International Arbitration Center (SIAC). Her matters before these tribunals involve a broad array of industries and a diverse array of subject matters such as international trade, joint ventures, construction, finance, insurance, licensing and intellectual property. She also regularly advises China’s SOEs on their overseas litigation cases in concert with U.S. and U.K. litigators.
“We look forward to continuing to build our strong reputation in China and supporting our clients in the exciting opportunities presented by this growing market,” said Ted Mayer, chair of Hughes Hubbard. “We are delighted to expand our practice by bringing in a lawyer of Christine’s stature and standing in the Chinese and international legal community.”
“Christine is one of China’s most formidable investigative lawyers with proven expertise and practical experience in representing some of China’s most important companies in significant matters, especially focused on the multilateral development bank arena,” said Kevin Abikoff, co-chair of the Anti-Corruption and Internal Investigations practice group. “Having worked side by side with Christine for almost 10 years, I am thrilled to have her as our partner.”
“During my legal career, I have had the great pleasure to work with Hughes Hubbard attorneys and fully understand why they are viewed as an elite firm in anti-corruption, sanctions, and international arbitration,” Christine said. “With such a high and keen demand for assistance in these areas, companies – both SOEs and non-SOEs – need an experienced and trusted advisor with the depth and breadth of expertise to manage even the most complex matters. Hughes Hubbard offers the expertise my clients need, and I am confident we will have great success together.”
Christine is also listed as an arbitrator on the panels of some major international arbitration institutions including CIETAC, AAA-ICDR, HKIAC, ICC, and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and has acted as a chief arbitrator, sole arbitrator and party-nominated arbitrator in a variety of arbitration cases. Christine is a member of the AAA-ICDR Council and AAA-ICDR Rules Revision Committee, and the HKIAC Proceedings Committee, and the WIPO Mediation and Arbitration Advisory Committee.
Christine received her legal education from the top institutions in China, the U.S. and France, including Law School of Renmin University (Master of Law), Stanford Law School (LL.M.), and Faculté de Droit des Université Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne (Diplomé). She fluently speaks Mandarin, English, and French, and is licensed to practice in China and New York.
Christine is the eighth lateral partner Hughes Hubbard has welcomed in 2021, signifying the firm’s strategic growth in key core practices. In January, Carlos Lobo joined the firm’s leading Latin America practice in the New York office; in May, HHR added Charles Wachsstock to its Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation group in New York, Monique Figueiredo to the Labor and Employment practice in Paris, and Thomas Healey to the Aviation Finance group in Washington, D.C.; in June, Remy Gerbay joined the Arbitration practice in Washington, and the Mergers & Acquisitions group in New York expanded with the addition of corporate partners Scott Naturman and Constantine (Gus) Petropoulos.
