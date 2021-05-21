Reed Smith recognized by Yale Law Women in 2021 top firms for Gender Equity and Family Friendliness report

The firm was recognized for its hiring practices, LGBTQ+ representation, and racial justice contributions.

“This strong showing reflects our diligent work to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion firmwide,” said Sandy Thomas, Reed Smith’s Global Managing Partner. “We strive every day to raise awareness around all of the issues that impact the advancement of women, and we challenge ourselves to ensure that our structures and policies support women lawyers in the firm. This recognition from Yale Law Women demonstrates we are moving in the right direction.”

The Women’s Initiative Network of Reed Smith (WINRS) is a global platform focused on providing business development support, training, mentoring, and recruiting and retention resources for the firm’s women lawyers, including targeted, customized programs and support for women at critical points in their career trajectories.

“Gender equity and family friendliness are keys to the success of every modern law firm,” said Cristina M. Shea, Global Chair of WINRS and a partner in the firm’s Insurance Recovery Group in San Francisco. “We have built an infrastructure to support women’s advancement across our global platform. WINRS is celebrating Yale Law Women’s 2021 survey results, knowing that our efforts have been instrumental to this outstanding achievement and making sure that we continue to adapt to a changing work environment where all can excel.”

Each year, Yale Law Women survey Vault 100 law firms and Yale alumni working at those firms. More than 40% of the Vault 100 firms responded to survey questions about their 2020 data at their U.S. offices this year. Some 250 Yale Law graduates also participated in the 2021 alumni survey.