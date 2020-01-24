Rimon Law Welcomes Top Capital Markets Partner Andrew Reilly as head of new Sydney Office

20 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Reilly has been a leader in representing Australian and New Zealand companies in accessing the US Capital Markets for the past 20 years

Powered by LawFuel – Opening its first office in Australia, leading international law firm Rimon Law welcomes Capital Markets attorney Andrew Reilly, who advises Australian and New Zealand companies on accessing the US and other international capital markets, as a Partner in its new Sydney office.

Rimon’s Sydney office, along with the opening of two offices this month in Berlin and Dubai, marks the 30th location featuring Rimon attorneys. Last year, the firm expanded into Moscow, Warsaw, Baltimore, and Tucson. Rimon won The American Lawyer Magazine’s the Recorder “Alternative Law Firm of the Year” award and has repeatedly been named by the Financial Times as one of the most innovative law firms.

Mr. Reilly joins Rimon from Baker McKenzie, where he worked as a Partner and led its US Capital Markets practice in Australia for the past 13 years. He previously worked as a Partner at Jones Day and co-founded its Sydney office in 1997.

Mr. Reilly is a top attorney representing companies and lead managers in raising capital in the United States. He also acts as US counsel to several Australian companies listed on Nasdaq.

Over the past 22 years, he has advised on more than 500 offers of debt and equity securities in the United States by Australian and New Zealand companies across a range of industries. He is experienced working on a range of US offer structures, including private placements, Rule 144A transactions and SEC-registered public offers. He also regularly acts as International Counsel, advising companies in accessing institutional investors in more than 50 other countries.

In addition to his outbound work, he recently began advising US companies seeking to undertake initial public offers in Australia and list on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

“As we expand into the key Australian marketplace, we are very pleased to be adding a leading Capital Markets lawyer in Andrew. He has established a position as the go-to attorney for any Australian company looking to the international, and especially the US, securities marketplace. Andrew joins our team of high-level attorneys who are focused on client service and supported by a firm structure that removes stumbling blocks for high-level partners to succeed,” said Michael Moradzadeh, CEO of Rimon.

“The Rimon model is one that seems to fit perfectly with what my clients and I are looking for in a law firm. We know that many clients want closer partner contact and Rimon encourages this. By removing bureaucracy and encouraging innovation, including alternative fee arrangements, Rimon allows me to better focus on clients and deliver high-quality advice and service in an efficient manner.” said Mr. Reilly.

