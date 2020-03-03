Russell McVeagh Expands Property & Construction Team

Powered by LawFuel – Russell McVeagh recently added three senior members to its team, with Special Counsel Spencer Naicker and Brigette Shone, and Senior Associate Patrick Tumelty, joining the firm in February.
Special Counsel Spencer Naicker (pictured) has joined the firm’s Property and Construction practice from South African-based firm, Bowmans. He is a specialist front-end construction and infrastructure practitioner. Spencer has drafted construction contracts for a range of different projects (both balance sheet funded and project financed) and has advised on transactions, from a construction law perspective, across various sectors.
Special Counsel Brigette Shone made the move from Baldwins Intellectual Property to join Russell McVeagh’s Litigation practice in Auckland. Brigette specialises in commercial litigation and all areas of intellectual property dispute resolution and advice, including consumer law matters.
Senior Associate Patrick Tumelty is a litigator who recently moved from London-based Herbert Smith Freehills. He has specialist knowledge in health and safety, commercial litigation, insurance, and professional negligence. Patrick worked on several high profile cases in the UK, including advising Chevron in respect of a Health and Safety Executive investigation arising out of the well-publicised Pembroke refinery explosion in Wales in 2011.
Russell McVeagh Board Chair, Malcolm Crotty, says he’s very pleased to see these high calibre lawyers join the firm. “These individuals bring a wealth of experience to the firm and I’m excited to see the contribution they will each make.”
These appointments follow on closely from last week’s announcement that Kirsten Massey joined Russell McVeagh’s partnership, returning to the firm after spending 15 years working abroad. Most recently, Kirsten headed up Herbert Smith Freehills’ banking litigation practice group in London.
