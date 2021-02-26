Schiff Hardin Elects New Managing Partner

CHICAGO, February 26, 2021 –Schiff Hardin LLP is pleased to announce the election of Joe Krasovec as the firm’s next managing partner, effective February 8, 2021. He will advance the firm’s growth strategy across the firm’s practice groups and sectors of industry expertise, working closely with the newly elected executive committee.

For the past five years, Krasovec has served as co-leader of the firm’s Product Liability and Mass Torts Practice Group. He has been a member of the firm’s executive committee since 2018 and has helped to shape the firm’s current growth strategy. An accomplished litigator for more than 30 years, Krasovec has managed hundreds of cases in over 40 jurisdictions to successful resolution, whether through a negotiated settlement, mediation, arbitration, or jury trial. Krasovec recently tried a two-week in-person jury trial during the pandemic in Texas, winning a defense verdict for our client. He started at Schiff Hardin in 1989 out of law school and is a member of the Product Liability Advisory Council and the Defense Research Institute.

“I am thankful for the support from across the firm and the confidence my partners have in me to guide Schiff Hardin during this transformational and exciting time,” Krasovec said. “By leveraging Schiff Hardin’s legacy of top-notch attorneys, sophisticated work, and dedicated client service, I look forward to leading the firm’s pursuit of growth strategies that will strengthen us for the next 150 years. We will continue to expand our corporate, private equity, and private client practices. We will also focus on cross-disciplinary support of middle market companies, emphasizing the energy, consumer products and manufacturing industries.”

Krasovec succeeds Marci Eisenstein, whose term as the firm’s first-ever female managing partner came to an end this month. Under her tenure since 2015, the firm has taken a pioneering role in the advancement of women, attorneys of color, and diverse attorneys. Recently, Schiff Hardin was among the first to launch firmwide wellness programs and directives focused on diversifying the next generation of law firm leaders.

“Marci has been a prominent figure in our firm and in the profession at large, and we have all benefited greatly from her leadership during this unprecedented chapter of our country’s history,” Krasovec said. “We are immensely thankful for her many years of service and deep commitment to the firm.”

“With Joe at the helm, Schiff Hardin is well-positioned for the future by focusing on growth, talent development, and technology advancements,” said Eisenstein. “I will continue to support Joe in carrying out the firm’s strategy to expand our core areas of strength and to seize opportunities that will benefit our clients.”

As managing partner, Krasovec will collaborate with the executive committee to continue Schiff Hardin’s tradition of delivering exceptional client service. The attorneys elected to serve on the firm’s seven-member executive committee include new member Imron Aly and returning members Krasovec, David Blickenstaff, Christine McGuinness, David McHugh, Gabe Rodriguez, and Bruce Weisenthal.

