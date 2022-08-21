SFO Appeals NZ First Foundation Prosecution Decision

Leave a Comment / NZ Press Releases / By / August 21, 2022 / 1 minute of reading

Serious Fraud Office – Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution. The Deputy-Solicitor General consented to a leave application being brought and today, Crown Law filed a Notice for Leave to Appeal with the Court of Appeal.

SFO Appeals NZ First Foundation Prosecution Decision 1

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read
Powered by ConvertKit

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Scroll to Top