SFO Appeals NZ First Foundation Prosecution Decision

Serious Fraud Office – Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution. The Deputy-Solicitor General consented to a leave application being brought and today, Crown Law filed a Notice for Leave to Appeal with the Court of Appeal.
