Skadden Receive Preaching From Al Sharpen on Law Firm Diversity Neglect

“We don’t need charity,” he said. “We need parity.”

The Diversity Issue at Elite Firms

The diversity issue is a major one for many law firms as they seek to achieve greater diversity and moreso now as many major corporates are moving to trim their fees to firms that do not have sufficient diversity within their lawyers.

Many firms are making public pronouncements relating to diversity in racial, economic and gender diversity, but the public statements do not always equal action at the office and many are facing pressure from their clients to move the needle faster.

Two recent examples of corporates doing so are Novartis and Facebook. Facebook has an annual legal spend of $USD1.6 billion in terms of fees, settlements and fines. Others are joining suit as in-house legal teams increasingly monitor outside counsel to determine how diversity plans are actually being implemented.

Big Law firms are often slow to react however as the major influencers within the firms are the long-standing lawyers who make the deals and largely control the firms, thus slowing the move towards socially-driven moves towards achieving greater law firm diversity.

Maybe Al Sharpten’s rebuke of Skadden is a call that will reverberate throughout the elite law firm ranks.