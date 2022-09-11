Sports Lawyer Among Law Firm Promotions

A former sports lawyer who worked with sports management group IMG in London has joined law firm Gibson Sheat handling clients including the Wellington Phoenix FC and Basketball New Zealand.

Tenille Burnside had previously worked in Auckland for Russell McVeagh and also handles work involving technology, start-ups and other clients.

In 2020 she completed a Masters of Laws in Sports Law and Practice, with a dissertation on the maternity rights of elite athletes.

She is a member of the Australia and New Zealand Sports Law Association, a Board Member of Golf New Zealand and Badminton Wellington, and is a past Board Member and Treasurer of Achilles New Zealand.

Burnside and Nicola Peak, who previously worked at Bell Gully for 14 years have been made associates with the Lower Hutt-based law firm.