Stacey Shortall Named as Women of Influence Finalist

Congratulations to Partner Stacey Shortall for being named as a finalist in the Board and Management category of this year’s Women of Influence Awards.

The awards are an annual celebration of New Zealand’s high-achieving women, with 81 finalists chosen for their strength, scope and the impact of their actions in 10 categories.

An internationally recognised and award winning disputes resolution lawyer, Stacey has more than 20 years’ experience successfully representing corporate clients and public sector entities, together with directors and officers, in significant disputes. Alongside a broad regulatory and litigation practice, including substantial trial and appellate experience, Stacey regularly provides legal and strategic advice on a wide variety of matters to directors, executive management and in-house counsel.

Chief Executive Andrew Poole says “Stacey is an inspiration. While she is an excellent lawyer, what sets her apart is her drive to make a positive difference wherever she can. Her generosity within our firm and the wider community is incredible.

“All the finalists are women going out of their way to improve the lives of others by tackling significant issues. We are delighted that amongst this group of leaders Stacey was selected as a finalist this year for her work in the governance and management space.”

Now in its eighth year, the prestigious awards programme, which is jointly presented by Westpac NZ and Stuff, attracted 339 nominations across the 10 categories.

The winners will be announced at an awards dinner in Auckland on 17 November.