The 23 Reasons Law Firms Will NOT Employ You . . Law Job Tips

Law Firm recruiter’s list for why law firms will reject you

A law firm recruiter’s post on the reasons why law firms will not employ people for various reasons has generated – and continues to generate – controversy among those who think it is either inaccurate or incorrect.

However Harrison Barnes is one of the most respected law recruiters in the US and his post has stirred ongoing interest in the whole issue of how law firms recruit lawyers.

Among the reasons in the ‘list of 23’ are government lawyers and those who didn’t attend the ‘right’ law school

But that’s just two of 23 of the ‘law job tips’ that Barnes’ article describes.

Check the list here.