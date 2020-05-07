The Big Law Pro Bono Winners – The US Law Firms That Give Back Most

Image: PaulHastings.com

The coronavirus crisis has been one of many when law firms have provided invaluable legal services to those in need. This year’s honors to those law firms that have dealt with some of the largest issues confronting everyone have been outlined by the National Law Journal.

Access to justice and dealing with issues ranging from the current crisis to immigration issues, honors the Biglaw firms that have taken on some of the biggest issues of our time, recognizing the firms that have made the most meaningful strides in offering access to justice. Here are the 18 firms that landed on the 2020 Pro Bono Hot List thanks to their expert handling of pro bono emergencies:

