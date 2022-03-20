The Former Artist-in-Russell mcVeagh Residence and Women in Law

The NZ Herald painted a gloomy picture of the well-trodden path of the law profession’s misogynistic attitudes and sexual harassment and bullying, when portraying former Russell McVeagh lawyer Judith Milner’s “Raising the Bar” art exhibition, celebrating women for their achievements, rather than how they look.

Just at a time when Russell McVeagh has been celebrating its win at the IFLR awards the ghosts of Gardner-Hopkins and years’ past and the come back to haunt the firm.

Writing on her Facebook page, Milner says: “Having myself practiced law for 13 years before pursuing my painting career, I have seen first-hand the barriers women face to succeed in the law and reach the more senior levels.

“This is especially so for women who are not pākehā.The legal profession is meant to stand for equity and fairness but in recent years it’s been rocked by cases of sexual harassment and workplace bullying. By showcasing examples of women who have broken through the barriers they’ve faced, it’s my hope that the portraits will provide role models for future generations of young women as well as contribute to changing the nature and face of a profession that struggles with inequality and diversity.”

The exhbition runs from 6 April – 5 May at Studio One Toi Tū, 1 Ponsonby Rd, Grey Lynn.

