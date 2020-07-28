The Kiwi Boy At The Heart of the Johnny Depp Libel Trial

While the Johnny Depp libel trial has wrapped up in the UK, at the heart of the trial is Lower Hutt-born tabloid editor Dan Wootton, who is executive editor of The Sun newspaper and host of talkRADIO’s drivetime show but who also at the centre of the claim by Depp for the 2018 article which referred to Depp as a “wife-beater”.
The article at the heart of Johnny Depp’s libel claim was written by Wootton for his weekly column in the newspaper.
Depp sued the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its Dan Wootton over the article which alleged he was violent towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34, and labelled him a “wife beater”.
Barrister David Sherborne, who recently represented Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their unsuccessful claim representing Depp, 57, had told the court the action has been brought because the newspaper and Wootton “chose to publish this extremely serious allegation” which Mr Depp has always maintained is “completely untrue”.
Wootton also presents the weekday Drivetime show on talkRadio and has his own podcast – The Dan Wootton Interview.
A showbiz reporter for many years, before joining The Sun, Wootton had stints at a number of newspapers and magazines, including the Daily Mail, where he also worked as a columnist, and the now defunct News Of The World, where he was Showbiz Editor.
