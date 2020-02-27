Twitter is becoming more popular among lawyers with more lawyers than ever using the social medium made most common via its most powerful user, Donald Trump.

Although lawyers still rely on word of mouth referrals, and ‘word of mouth’ now includes those who work online.

The LawFuel list however is one that looks at lawyers who display some influence over the profession, be it whimsical, political or promotional.

While LinkedIn remains a strong focal point for lawyers communicating professionally, Facebook remains a primarily social means of communication and Twitter a somewhat more elusive platform for legal usage, but nonetheless a significant and growing medium for lawyers globally.

Among the Power Twitter users in New Zealand’s legal community are academics, youthful barristers, civil servants and MPs with legal backgrounds.

It is, as Donald Trump knows, a ready form of communicating a view on issues in a more direct manner and often for somewhat more sophisticated social media users.

LawFuel has looked at the 20 most powerful legal Twitter users in New Zealand in terms of influence.

See the top 20 legal Twitter List here.

