As might be expected, there are few Biglaw firms providing legal aid – pro bono services generally being their preferred contributor to such matters, but there are still a handful of larger firms on the list.

The largest Biglaw earners (rounded figures):

Morrison Kent – $853,000

Kensington Swan – $138,000

Tompkins Wake – $138,000

Chapman Tripp – $22,000

Duncan Cotterill – $4000

The QCs on the Legal Aid List

Marie Dyhrberg – $149,000

Judith Ablett-Kerr $110,000

Robert Lithgow – $102,000



Philip Morgan – $85,000

Pip Hall – $71,000

Paul Dacre – $64,000

Jonathan Eaton 41,000

Russell Fairbrother – $35,000

Frances Joychild – $22,00

Susan Hughes – $15,000

Stephen Bonnar $800